Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Devon Energy worth $18,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

