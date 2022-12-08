Voya Investment Management LLC Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,645 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 924.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $289.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.84. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

