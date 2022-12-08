Voya Investment Management LLC Has $16.67 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,122 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,155 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $221.33 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $249.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.69%.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

