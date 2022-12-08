Voya Investment Management LLC Has $19.42 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 251,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

