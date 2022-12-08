Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $18,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 13.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,747,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,490,000 after acquiring an additional 206,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

