Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,037,000 after acquiring an additional 807,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

In other news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

