Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

PSA opened at $296.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.73 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

