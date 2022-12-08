Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 28,198 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Hologic worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hologic by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hologic by 23.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 154,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,990 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.