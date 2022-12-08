Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 90,039 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,039 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Kirby worth $18,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kirby by 391.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 1.4 %

KEX stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

