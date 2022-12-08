Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,234 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AA. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.42.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

