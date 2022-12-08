Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,221 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $15,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN opened at $45.75 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.83. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

