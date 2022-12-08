Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 12,748 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,748 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in NovoCure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 51,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 75.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,004,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter worth $349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 266,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

NVCR opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.88. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $520,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

