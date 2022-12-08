Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 155,511 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 155,511 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Matador Resources worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

