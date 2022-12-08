Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 7,104 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $420.10 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $664.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

