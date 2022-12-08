Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 85,024 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 85,024 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Texas Roadhouse worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 1.7 %

TXRH stock opened at $97.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Articles

