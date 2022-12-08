Voya Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,394,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,642,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Olaplex by 85.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Olaplex by 12.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $4,809,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 46.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $8,124,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Bank of America lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of OLPX opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

