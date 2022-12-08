Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($147.37) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($109.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 0.9 %

ETR WCH opened at €120.50 ($126.84) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €116.07 and a 200-day moving average of €136.14. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €98.58 ($103.77) and a 1-year high of €187.10 ($196.95).

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

