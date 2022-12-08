Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TVTX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.51. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after acquiring an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after buying an additional 684,503 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after buying an additional 299,700 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Articles

