Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,075 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.28% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 218,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after buying an additional 62,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 228,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.