Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of WHG stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.24 million, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is 352.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 101,595 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.