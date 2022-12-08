Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) PT Raised to $27.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on YMAB. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $202.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.65% and a negative net margin of 307.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

