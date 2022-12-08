Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Receives $37.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zalando from €34.00 ($35.79) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Zalando from €35.00 ($36.84) to €33.00 ($34.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Zalando from €36.00 ($37.89) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zalando from €28.00 ($29.47) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zalando from €34.00 ($35.79) to €27.00 ($28.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Up 2.6 %

ZLNDY opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zalando has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.