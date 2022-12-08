Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $207.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.55.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Zscaler Stock Down 1.5 %
ZS stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $332.50.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
