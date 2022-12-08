Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $207.61 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 73.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 76.6% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $111.47 and a 52 week high of $332.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.