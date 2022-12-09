12,295 Shares in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%.

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,024.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $82,024.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also

