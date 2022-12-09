12,724 Shares in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 113.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Blucora stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Blucora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares in the company, valued at $473,460.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

