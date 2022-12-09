12,724 Shares in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,092,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after buying an additional 86,278 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 265,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blucora by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,350,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blucora

In other Blucora news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $118,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,460.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blucora Trading Down 2.0 %

BCOR opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Blucora Profile

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

