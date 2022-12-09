12,734 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,734 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,068,000 after acquiring an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 501,677 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Wedbush downgraded Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $20.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $53.53.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

