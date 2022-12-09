12,756 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPNG opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.11. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, CLSA cut Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,634.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

