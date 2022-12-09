1,424 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.60 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

