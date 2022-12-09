15,966 Shares in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $733,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 49.4% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 86,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,764 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 1,563.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the second quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.