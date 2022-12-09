18,302 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Delphia USA Inc. owned 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BZH stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $414.72 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Beazer Homes USA



Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

