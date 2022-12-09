18,945 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 245.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $98,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

