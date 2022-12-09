19,543 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $7,126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,938,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 18.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 824,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 127,488 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 71.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of ALT stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

