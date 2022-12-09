2,062 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLT opened at $109.17 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $151.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.