2,062 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,576,000 after buying an additional 636,284 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,030,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,728,000 after acquiring an additional 594,440 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $151.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.