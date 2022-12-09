22,460 Shares in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Zuora Trading Up 3.3 %

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock worth $580,152. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

ZUO opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

