2,442 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 47.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $475,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSE:DB opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.68) to €15.00 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

