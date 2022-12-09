296 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 56,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $84.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

