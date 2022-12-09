298 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,107,000 after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 290,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $226,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,674,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 613,657 shares of company stock valued at $65,087,269. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

