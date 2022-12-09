29,859 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Acquired by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,970.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Grady Summers acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.58. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

