308 Shares in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 308 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,737,000 after buying an additional 797,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 34.8% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZD stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.09. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.57.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

