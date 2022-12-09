37,308 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 147.0% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

MO opened at $46.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

