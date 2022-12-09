43,913 Shares in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Bought by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in WeWork by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,205,000 after buying an additional 16,377,610 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in WeWork by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,534 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WeWork during the first quarter worth about $7,816,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in WeWork by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,566,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WE. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

WeWork Stock Performance

Shares of WE stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. WeWork Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.70 million. On average, analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Further Reading

