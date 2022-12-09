53,185 Shares in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.11% of Buckle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,347,000 after buying an additional 265,484 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Buckle by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,094,000 after buying an additional 69,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,508,000 after buying an additional 76,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $46.12 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 67.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

