58,497 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 103.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.6% during the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 579,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 98,895 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 237,564 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 36.0% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,150,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 304,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 1,393.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

