7,217 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Purchased by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Sylvamo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

