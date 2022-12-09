82 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.08.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $374.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $427.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.52.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

