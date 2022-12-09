Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of ANF opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

