ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,108 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.65% of ABM Industries worth $76,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,691.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

ABM Industries Price Performance

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABM stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.13.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.