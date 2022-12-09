Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 36343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.